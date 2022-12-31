iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by TFC Financial Management

TFC Financial Management grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 27.2% of TFC Financial Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. TFC Financial Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $85,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $384.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $391.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $391.32. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

