Twin Capital Management Inc. Buys 4,640 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 16,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 98,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,092,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 143,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,382,000 after acquiring an additional 8,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.5% during the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $4,111,261.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,332 shares in the company, valued at $22,553,065.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $4,111,261.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,332 shares in the company, valued at $22,553,065.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $1,000,495.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,415,511.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $180.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $248.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.37 and a 1-year high of $186.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.21.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

