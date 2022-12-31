Twin Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 73.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 34,916 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter worth about $681,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 310.0% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.4% during the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 51,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,619,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,227,237,000 after purchasing an additional 270,396 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:NEM opened at $47.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.38. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $37.45 and a 12 month high of $86.37.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Newmont had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NEM shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Newmont from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight Capital lowered their price target on Newmont to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (down from $63.91) on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Newmont to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Newmont news, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $205,282.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,749.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Newmont news, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $205,282.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,749.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $469,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,949,251.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,382. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.