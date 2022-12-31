Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 844 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lowered its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,948 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 76,304 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 11,664 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,094 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 314.9% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,420 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America lowered Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.82.

Franklin Resources Trading Down 1.7 %

Franklin Resources stock opened at $26.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.16. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.25. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.24 and a 52-week high of $36.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 15.61%. Analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 46.03%.

Insider Activity at Franklin Resources

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 17,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.27 per share, for a total transaction of $74,306.54. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,807,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,610,113.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,672,534 shares of company stock worth $15,618,362. 23.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Franklin Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

