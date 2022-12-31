Rothschild Investment Corp IL Trims Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL reduced its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $285,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.9% during the first quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,424 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 19.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 188.6% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total value of $1,525,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,686,576.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total value of $1,525,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,686,576.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total value of $9,319,760.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,911,939.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,578 shares of company stock worth $14,524,401 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.9 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ISRG. Barclays began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.85.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $265.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $258.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.58. The firm has a market cap of $93.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.01, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.38. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $366.15.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.52%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

