Rothschild Investment Corp IL Purchases 327 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 23.8% in the third quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,712,000 after purchasing an additional 15,930 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Colony Family Offices LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 134,925.0% in the third quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 10,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after buying an additional 10,794 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 56,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,331,000 after buying an additional 4,578 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $384.21 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $391.54 and a 200-day moving average of $391.32.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

