West Wealth Group LLC Sells 58 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

West Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. West Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 9,273 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $53,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $384.21 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $482.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $391.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $391.32.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

