Rothschild Investment Corp IL Reduces Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lessened its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,714 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Shell were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shell by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,475,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Shell by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 19,912 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Shell by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 56,422 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after buying an additional 7,770 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of SHEL opened at $56.95 on Friday. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $43.25 and a twelve month high of $61.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.10). Shell had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of $98.76 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Shell’s payout ratio is 17.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,860 ($34.52) to GBX 2,922 ($35.26) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.32) to GBX 2,987 ($36.05) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.00) to GBX 2,950 ($35.60) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,161.63.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

