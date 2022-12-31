Twin Capital Management Inc. Invests $642,000 in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 64.0% in the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGT opened at $319.41 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $291.61 and a 12 month high of $463.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $330.51 and its 200-day moving average is $338.07.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

