Rothschild Investment Corp IL Purchases 1,135 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD stock opened at $75.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.77 and its 200 day moving average is $73.33. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $65.96 and a 1-year high of $82.47.

