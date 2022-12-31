McDonald Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

McDonald Partners LLC reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,796 shares during the quarter. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
IVV opened at $384.21 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $482.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $391.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $391.32.
About iShares S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.