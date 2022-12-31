Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Has $9.14 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 1.5% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patron Partners LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.5% in the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.1% in the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.0% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. now owns 26,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 164.4% in the third quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 20,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 12,583 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $1,000,495.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,415,511.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $1,000,495.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,415,511.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $180.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $248.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.37 and a 12-month high of $186.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $181.70 and its 200 day moving average is $175.42.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.81%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEP. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Redburn Partners started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.21.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

