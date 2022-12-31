Patton Fund Management Inc. Boosts Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Patton Fund Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 141.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,594 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 5.6% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,562,676,000 after buying an additional 29,304,353 shares during the period. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,296.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,158,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942,934 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 99,605.0% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,802,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797,972 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6,239.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,720,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,242,824,000 after buying an additional 2,442,420 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $384.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $391.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $391.32. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $482.07.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
