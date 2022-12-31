Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 4,108 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,349 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after buying an additional 19,260,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 145.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,826,227 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $241,965,000 after buying an additional 7,003,848 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $199,606,000. Accel Growth Fund IV Associates L.L.C. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,981,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 31,632.2% during the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 3,687,911 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $131,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.64.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $24.73 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $45.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.39 and its 200 day moving average is $26.94.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.44). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 90.49% and a negative net margin of 30.45%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $1,957,362.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,865. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

