Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Raises Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC grew its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 80.6% during the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.
AbbVie Stock Performance
NYSE:ABBV opened at $161.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $285.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.70. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.26 and a 1-year high of $175.91.
AbbVie Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 75.30%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently commented on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.78.
AbbVie Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
