Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Has $454,000 Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 12,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 24,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 16,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $161.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.29. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $128.26 and a one year high of $175.91. The firm has a market cap of $285.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.70.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Societe Generale cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

