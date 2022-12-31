Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 9,273 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $384.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $391.54 and a 200 day moving average of $391.32. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

