Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,993 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 0.9% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,984,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,358,539,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654,961 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,266,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,894 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 6,330,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $868,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 659.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,252,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $308,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,420,417 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $511,687,000 after buying an additional 1,942,870 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.65.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $86.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.96 and its 200-day moving average is $100.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $160.32.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

