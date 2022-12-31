Howard Capital Management Group LLC Grows Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 205,967 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up approximately 2.5% of Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $19,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 20,137 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 8,715 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 31,330 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 30,564 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Walt Disney by 15.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 7,993 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its position in Walt Disney by 23.9% in the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 29,287 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,912,000 after buying an additional 5,640 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.65.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $86.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.72. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $160.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.51, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.20.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

