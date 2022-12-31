Choreo LLC Has $1.05 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Choreo LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 246.1% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.2 %

PFE opened at $51.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $287.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $59.80.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.57.

About Pfizer



Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

