Investment Partners LTD. Buys 8,715 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Investment Partners LTD. increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 76.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,137 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,715 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Markel Corp grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $263,713,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.7% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,617 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $86.88 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $160.32. The company has a market capitalization of $158.43 billion, a PE ratio of 50.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.65.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.