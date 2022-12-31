The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,003 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $55,000. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 200.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 111.7% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.65.

Shares of DIS opened at $86.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $158.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $160.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.96 and its 200-day moving average is $100.72.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

