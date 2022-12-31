The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,564 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 15.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 7,993 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 23.9% in the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 29,287 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 60.3% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 64,499 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,085,000 after acquiring an additional 24,263 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% in the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,264,317 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $119,263,000 after acquiring an additional 21,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 22.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 33,834 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 6,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE DIS opened at $86.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $160.32. The company has a market capitalization of $158.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.65.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

