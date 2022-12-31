Selective Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,354 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,897 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.4% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Investment Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 80.4% in the third quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 12,070 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 5,381 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.6% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,054,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.1% in the third quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.6% in the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 12,087 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in shares of Visa by 6.7% in the third quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 13,376 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $207.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $391.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $235.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $207.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.69.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

