Choreo LLC Boosts Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Choreo LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,879 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.9% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth $200,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,861 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 32.7% in the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 9,235 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the period. 60.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ opened at $39.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $165.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.11.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.