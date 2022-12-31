Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Position Cut by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,332 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 6,992 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 340.7% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 41.0% during the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $39.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $165.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.55 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.99.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.62%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.11.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

