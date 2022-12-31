Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 435,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 36,895 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $100,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,049,000. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $833,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $283.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.94. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.15 and a 12-month high of $375.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Insider Activity at SolarEdge Technologies

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.46, for a total value of $726,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 157,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,674,254.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,102,625 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SEDG. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $269.00 to $367.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $309.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $316.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $352.00 to $344.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.50.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.