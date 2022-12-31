Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,850 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,266,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,894 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,984,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,358,539,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654,961 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,365,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,167,284,000 after acquiring an additional 165,075 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,363,589 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $883,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,739,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,198,680,000 after purchasing an additional 306,668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $86.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $158.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.51, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.96 and its 200 day moving average is $100.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $160.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.65.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

