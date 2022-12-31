Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 234,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,635 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 2.4% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $10,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. United Bank increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $3,898,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 20,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 5,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $51.24 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $59.80. The company has a market cap of $287.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.41.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.57.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

