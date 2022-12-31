Forte Capital LLC ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Forte Capital LLC ADV decreased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,096 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 330,221,086 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $16,821,462,000 after buying an additional 8,570,818 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,782,122 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,045,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934,928 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,879,143 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,540,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568,252 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,131,882 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,341,192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,209,518 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,691,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.11.

NYSE VZ opened at $39.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $165.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $55.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.99.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

