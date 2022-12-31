The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,287 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,640 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.0% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 8.6% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 427,503 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $40,356,000 after buying an additional 33,857 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.8% during the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,162 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 8.7% during the third quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 19,408 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 21.4% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 27.8% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 237,846 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,623,000 after purchasing an additional 51,721 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.65.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.3 %

DIS opened at $86.88 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $160.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.96 and a 200-day moving average of $100.72.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

