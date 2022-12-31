Center For Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its position in Pfizer by 117.7% in the third quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 69,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 37,644 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 4.3% in the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 234,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,269,000 after acquiring an additional 9,635 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 8.8% in the third quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 17,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 0.4% in the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 92,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Level Private LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 19.8% in the third quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 47,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 7,889 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.57.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PFE opened at $51.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.41. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $59.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. The company had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

