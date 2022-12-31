Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Decreases Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,075 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 1.5% of Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,266,382,000 after buying an additional 2,514,894 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Walt Disney by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,984,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,358,539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654,961 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,365,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,167,284,000 after purchasing an additional 165,075 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,363,589 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $883,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,934 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,739,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,198,680,000 after purchasing an additional 306,668 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $86.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $158.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.51, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.96 and its 200 day moving average is $100.72. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $160.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.65.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

