Investment Partners LTD. Grows Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Investment Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 132.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,998 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,074 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,861 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 9,235 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $39.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.99. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

Several research firms have commented on VZ. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.11.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

