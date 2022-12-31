KCS Wealth Advisory Increases Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,033 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 11,480 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up about 1.3% of KCS Wealth Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 340.7% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP grew its position in Verizon Communications by 41.0% during the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.11.

NYSE VZ opened at $39.40 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.88 and a 200-day moving average of $41.99. The firm has a market cap of $165.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.38.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

