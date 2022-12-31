5,800 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Acquired by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA bought a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chevron Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVX. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.80.

Chevron stock opened at $179.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $347.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.38. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $117.13 and a twelve month high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 19.13 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.31%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

