Garrison Point Advisors LLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.5% of Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $833,000. Sfmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 20,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 8,947 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 2,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total value of $4,491,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $179.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $178.69 and a 200-day moving average of $162.38. The company has a market cap of $347.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.20. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $117.13 and a one year high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 19.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVX. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.80.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

