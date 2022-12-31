Capital Insight Partners LLC Purchases 911 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diligent Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Williams Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, US Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $110.30 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $60.70 and a 1 year high of $114.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.43 and its 200-day moving average is $98.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 29.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.67.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.