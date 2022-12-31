Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA Purchases 250 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 52.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,767,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,317,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367,157 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Chevron by 1.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,219,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,651,311,000 after purchasing an additional 371,458 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,393,138,000 after purchasing an additional 189,762 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Chevron by 16.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,569,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,964,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 62.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,343,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,642,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total value of $4,491,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8 shares in the company, valued at $1,437.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE CVX opened at $179.49 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $117.13 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The stock has a market cap of $347.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $178.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 19.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. BNP Paribas cut Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on Chevron to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.80.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

