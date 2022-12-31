AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Upgraded to C by TheStreet

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on AZEK from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of AZEK from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Stephens reduced their price objective on AZEK from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on AZEK to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on AZEK from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.56.

Shares of NYSE AZEK opened at $20.32 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 41.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.26. AZEK has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $46.56.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). AZEK had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $304.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AZEK will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZEK. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in AZEK by 11.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,849,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,144,000 after acquiring an additional 919,638 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in AZEK by 920.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 886,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,024,000 after acquiring an additional 799,760 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in AZEK by 505.9% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 908,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,209,000 after purchasing an additional 758,610 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in AZEK by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,960,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,591,000 after purchasing an additional 703,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 200.7% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,742,000 after purchasing an additional 667,488 shares in the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

