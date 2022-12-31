Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.19-$4.19 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.14 billion-$2.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.14 billion. Veeva Systems also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to $1.05-$1.05 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VEEV shares. Cowen started coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a market perform rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $214.13.

NYSE VEEV opened at $161.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.88. Veeva Systems has a 52 week low of $151.02 and a 52 week high of $260.37. The company has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.84.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 15,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.83, for a total transaction of $2,497,565.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,559 shares in the company, valued at $2,911,808.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total transaction of $1,662,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at $423,145.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 15,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.83, for a total value of $2,497,565.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,911,808.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 254,204 shares of company stock worth $43,099,542. 13.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

