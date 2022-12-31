Total Access Communication Public (OTCMKTS:TACYY) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Total Access Communication Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TACYY – Get Rating) shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.45 and last traded at $6.45. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.12.

Total Access Communication Public Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.23.

Total Access Communication Public Company Profile

Total Access Communication Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless telecommunications services in Thailand. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Telephone Service and Related Services; and Sales of Handsets and Starter Kits. It primarily offers its services in 800 MHz and 1800 MHz frequency bands.

