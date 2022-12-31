Short Interest in China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) Rises By 117.8%

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 230,200 shares, an increase of 117.8% from the November 30th total of 105,700 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 174,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

CAAS stock opened at $5.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $177.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 2.24. China Automotive Systems has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $8.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.18.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $137.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.56 million. China Automotive Systems had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 6.61%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that China Automotive Systems will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Automotive Systems stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CAAS Get Rating ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 48,480 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.16% of China Automotive Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of China Automotive Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Greenridge Global lowered shares of China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

