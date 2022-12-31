Elcom International (OTCMKTS:ELCO) Shares Down 9.1%

Elcom International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELCO – Get Rating)’s share price was down 9.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00. Approximately 1,278 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

Elcom International Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.98 and its 200-day moving average is $10.99.

About Elcom International

Elcom International Inc provides cloud based e-procurement solutions worldwide. It offers Procure to Pay solutions to publish and manage supplier content, connect to buyers, and analyze spend and procurement processes; eInvoicing solutions to send and receive eInvoices with supplier adoption guaranteed; and sourcing functions to investigate potential suppliers on a local and global basis.

