Short Interest in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Declines By 18.4%

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,450,000 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the November 30th total of 6,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 953,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

PagerDuty Stock Performance

PD opened at $26.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -17.47 and a beta of 1.02. PagerDuty has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $94.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.77 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.11% and a negative return on equity of 47.15%. Research analysts expect that PagerDuty will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PD. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on PagerDuty to $32.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on PagerDuty in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PagerDuty from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on PagerDuty from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.38.

In related news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $40,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 429,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,752,920.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PagerDuty news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $40,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 429,773 shares in the company, valued at $10,752,920.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 2,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $57,950.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 402,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,663,196.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,712 shares of company stock valued at $1,873,179 over the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of PagerDuty

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PD. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,000,000 after buying an additional 133,253 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 7,659 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 270.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 15,413 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Featured Articles

