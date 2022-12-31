Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Cuts Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,273 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in O. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Realty Income by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 243,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,593,000 after acquiring an additional 43,069 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,105,000 after acquiring an additional 17,093 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter worth about $235,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.7% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,135,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 31.2% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O stock opened at $63.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.68.

The firm also recently declared a dec 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2485 per share. This represents a yield of 4.56%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous dec 22 dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 278.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on O shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

