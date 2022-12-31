Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG) Stake Increased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,164 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 1.75% of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF worth $4,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PHDG. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the second quarter valued at $49,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 45.3% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, Capasso Planning Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the second quarter valued at $245,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Price Performance

Shares of PHDG opened at $32.28 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a 1 year low of $30.08 and a 1 year high of $38.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.73 and a 200-day moving average of $34.03.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.