Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases Shares of 94,877 Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 94,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,712,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 2.30% of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $102,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 42.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $1,127,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Defensive Equity ETF stock opened at $66.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.63. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.14 and a 52 week high of $73.34.

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

