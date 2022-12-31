iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Position Raised by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.14% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $5,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $107,000.

Shares of IWY opened at $120.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.84. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $114.66 and a 1-year high of $175.48.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

