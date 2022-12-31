iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $4,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,005,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,274,000 after purchasing an additional 43,414 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,057,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,702,000 after purchasing an additional 89,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,901,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IUSV opened at $70.63 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.05 and a fifty-two week high of $78.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

